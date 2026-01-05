Man appears in court accused of killing baby girl in car park collision

A man has appeared in court accused of killing a baby girl who died after being hit by a car in a multi-storey car park.

Flaviu Naghi, 34, denies two charges of causing the death of six-month-old Sophia Kelemen by dangerous driving and causing death by careless driving while unfit through drugs.

At Swansea Crown Court on Monday, Naghi, of Rondini Avenue, Luton, Bedfordshire, spoke only to confirm his name and was assisted by a Romanian interpreter.

Judge Catherine Richards adjourned the trial until 12.30pm on Tuesday.

A jury was not sworn in and Naghi was released on bail.

The trial is expected to last three days.

Sophia, from the Leigh area of Manchester, was hit by a car on the ground floor of a multi-storey car park in Tenby, Pembrokeshire, on January 2 last year, and died a day later in hospital.

She had been airlifted to the University Hospital of Wales and undergone emergency treatment.

An inquest opening at Pembrokeshire Coroner’s Court heard Sophia died of an “intracranial haemorrhage” caused by a road traffic collision.