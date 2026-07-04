Man appears in court accused of trying to kill ex-partner in car crash

A man has appeared in court accused of trying to murder his former partner by allegedly crashing a car they were both in.

Owen Rhys-Jones, 24, appeared at Swansea Magistrates’ Court on Saturday charged with attempted murder, dangerous driving and controlling and coercive behaviour.

Rhys-Jones, of Aberystwyth, did not enter a plea during the brief hearing and spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth.

The court heard Rhys-Jones is accused of intentionally crashing a car on the A44 near Capel Bangor, Aberystwyth, in an attempt to kill his ex-girlfriend Jessica MacLean.

Simone Walsh, prosecuting, said: “The crown case is that the defendant intentionally drove a moving vehicle into a BT telegraph pole.”

Rhys-Jones was remanded in custody at the end of the hearing.

Magistrate Taha Idris said: “Your case can only be heard at the crown court.

“We will be sending the case to the crown court on August 3. In the meantime, we are going to remand you in custody.”

Dyfed-Powys Police have appealed for witnesses to a single-vehicle crash on the A44 near Capel Bangor, Aberystwyth, Ceredigion, at around 8.50pm on Tuesday.

A spokesman for the force said: “We continue to appeal to anyone who may have been present in the area and may have information or witnessed the incident.

“We would like to thank the local community for their support whilst officers have carried out extensive inquiries and to those who have supported our investigation so far.”