Man appears in court charged with murder over Sullivan stabbing

A man accused of murdering 21-year-old Finbar Sullivan who was fatally stabbed has been remanded into custody after appearing in court.

Oliuwadamilola Ogunyankinnu, 27, was charged with the murder of the filmmaking student who died after the alleged attack at the north London viewpoint on Tuesday evening.

Ogunyankinnu, of Southbury Road, Enfield, spoke to confirm his personal details at a two-minute hearing at Stratford Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

He was flanked by a security officer and wore a grey prison-issue tracksuit in the dock.

District Judge Ashwinder Gill told Ogunyankinnu his case was too serious to be heard at the magistrates’ court.

“Your case will therefore be sent to the Central Criminal Court,” she told the defendant.

Before he was taken to the cells, Ogunyankinnu told the court: “I didn’t kill anybody, I didn’t stab anybody, they’ve got the wrong person.”

Mr Sullivan’s father, Christopher Sullivan, 65, originally from Merthyr Tydfil, previously told the Daily Mail that his son had gone to the area to use a new camera he had received for his birthday.

“This is the worst tragedy I could ever imagine,” he told the newspaper on Thursday.

“He’s my only son… I had him when I was 45. He can never be replaced.”

He said: “I’m so broken-hearted, I can’t believe it.

“He was the most beautiful, lovely, outgoing, loving boy. He was just a really lovely person.”

Christopher Sullivan said his son had ambitions to follow in the footsteps of his grandfather, cameraman Michael Seresin, who worked on Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban and Rambo III.

Ogunyankinnu was remanded into custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Wednesday.

A 25-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender had been released with no further action, police said.