Man arrested after death at Holyhead flat

Nation.Cymru staff

A man has been arrested after another man was found dead inside a flat in the early hours of Saturday.

North Wales Police were contacted by the Welsh Ambulance Service at 2.42am on October 17 and called to Llys Watling on London Road in Holyhead, Anglesey.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of emergency services.

A local man was arrested in connection with the incident and remains in police custody. The force has not said what offence he was arrested on suspicion of.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Sidney said: “We understand this incident may cause concern in the local community, and I would like to reassure residents that there will be an increased police presence in the area today as officers carry out house-to-house enquiries and further investigations.”

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact North Wales Police via webchat or by calling 101, quoting reference 26000852942.

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