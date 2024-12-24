Support our Nation today - please donate here
Man arrested after dog walker killed in collision

24 Dec 2024 1 minute read
Photo Peter Byrne. PA Images

A 27-year-old man has been arrested after a dog walker was killed in an alleged hit-and-run collision.

Dyfed-Powys Police said the man was detained on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop for a collision and failing to report a collision.

The arrest follows the death of Aaron Jones, 38, who died in a collision with a car while out walking near Caer Salem Baptist Chapel in Llanpumsaint, Carmarthenshire on Monday night.

“The family of the man who died in the collision continue to be supported by specially trained officers,” a police spokesman said.

“They have asked for privacy at this difficult time.

“The force would like to thank everyone who responded to their appeal with information.”

