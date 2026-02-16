Man arrested after illegal weapons discovery

A man has been arrested after police received reports of a significant number of illegal weapons being discovered at a property in Neath Port Talbot.

Officers were called to an address on Commercial Street in Abergwynfi at around 9.30pm on Sunday, February 15. The emergency response followed information suggesting weapons had been found inside the premises.

South Wales Police confirmed that a 51-year-old man from Blaengwynfi was arrested at the scene. He has been detained on suspicion of attempting to make an explosive with intent to endanger life or property.

A police cordon remains in place while specialist searches of the property continue. The operation is being supported by multiple agencies.

An increased police presence is expected in the area as enquiries progress. Officers have urged residents to remain calm while the investigation is carried out.

As a precautionary safety measure, occupants of nearby properties have been evacuated where possible. Partnership agencies are assisting with the evacuation process and supporting affected residents.

Police have asked members of the public to avoid the area to allow emergency services to work safely and without obstruction.