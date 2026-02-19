Support our Nation today - please donate here
Man arrested after woman found dead in freezer

19 Feb 2026 1 minute read
Photo South Wales Police

A man has been arrested in south Wales after police officers found an elderly woman dead inside a freezer.

South Wales Police attended a property in Porthcawl on Tuesday afternoon (February 17) after concerns were raised about the welfare of a woman.

It is understood that the body of woman in her 80s was later found inside a freezer at the address. It is unknown how long the body had been there.

A 60-year-old man from Porthcawl has been arrested on suspicion of preventing a lawful burial and investigations are ongoing.

A spokesman for South Wales Police said: “South Wales Police attended an address on Poplar Crescent, Porthcawl at 1.45pm on Tuesday, February 17, after a call concerning the welfare of a woman.

“A woman in her 80s from Porthcawl was found dead within the property.

“A 60-year-old man from Porthcawl has been arrested on suspicion of preventing a lawful burial and remains in police custody.

“Investigations into the death are ongoing.”

