Man arrested after young woman found dead in boat yard

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 21-year-old woman was found dead in a boat yard in west Wales.

Corinna Baker was found at around 12.35pm on Saturday in Cardigan.

Her family said she will be “greatly missed by her whole family and all those who were blessed to have known her”.

Dyfed-Powys Police said a 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Ms Baker was found at Netpool Boat Yard on the river Teifi, and police have urged anyone who was in the area from around 9pm on Thursday to come forward.

In a statement released on Sunday, her family said, “We as a family are distraught at the loss of our beloved Corinna.

“She was much loved and she will be greatly missed by her whole family and all those who were blessed to have known her.

“We appeal to anyone who has any information however small to please come forward.

“We ask that everybody respects our privacy at this time and allows us to grieve in peace.”

Detective Superintendent Wayne Bevan said: “Our thoughts are with Corinna’s family at this understandably tragic time.

“We have specially trained officers supporting the family and ask that their privacy is respected.

“I urge anyone with any information, to please come forward and support our ongoing investigation.”