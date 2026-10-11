Man arrested and quad bikes seized in rural off-roading crackdown

Nation.Cymru staff

A man has been arrested and three quad bikes seized during a police operation targeting illegal off-roading in the countryside.

Officers joined Ceredigion council’s rights of way team near Strata Florida Abbey and around the Nant y Moch and Pendam reservoirs as part of a Wales-wide day of action under Operation Taurus Cymru.

Dyfed-Powys Police said motorbikes and quad bikes had been ridden across rural Ceredigion throughout the summer, often by people without insurance or driving licences, or while under the influence.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing drugs, drug driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

His quad bike was seized and identified as stolen. He was released on unconditional bail, and police said efforts had been made to reunite the vehicle with its owner.

Two other people were reported for driving without insurance and had their quad bikes seized.

Police said the operation was aimed at preventing damage to the countryside and wildlife habitats, as well as protecting people using rural tracks.

Sergeant Paul Roberts said officers had been welcomed by walkers and riders using the area’s green lanes.

“These areas are beautiful and it’s easy to see why people are drawn to them,” he said.

“We can see the extensive damage caused when people don’t stick to the roads and the danger it poses to people walking.”

He urged riders to follow the law and remain on routes where they are permitted to ride.

Ceredigion council’s cabinet member for economy and regeneration, Cllr Clive Davies, said: “Our countryside should be enjoyed, respected and protected.

“These joint enforcement efforts send a clear message that illegal off-roading will not be tolerated in Ceredigion.

“By working together with our partners, we can help safeguard our rural communities, preserve our natural environment, and ensure everyone can enjoy these special places responsibly.”

Anyone who witnesses illegal off-roading can contact Dyfed-Powys Police on 101, email [email protected] or report it through the force’s website or social media channels. Call 999 in an emergency.

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