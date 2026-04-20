Man arrested and two Sur-Rons seized in operation to tackle illegal off-road bikes

Neighbourhood officers made an arrest, seized two Sur-Ron bikes, an e-bike and recovered a stolen moped during a proactive operation in Gwent.

A fixed-wing plane from the National Police Air Service (NPAS) supported Gwent Police officers for Operation Harley, which tackles the illegal use of off-road bikes, on Sunday 5 April.

Officers arrested a 19-year-old man in Newport on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle dangerously, concerned in the supply of cocaine, concerned in the supply of a controlled drug of class B – cannabis, and possession of criminal property.

They later searched an address in the Beechwood area, recovering mobile phones, snap bags of cocaine, cannabis and a quantity of cash.

The man was released under investigation as our enquiries continue.

Officers also recovered a Sur-Ron bike and dealt with a 16-year-old boy for possession with intent to supply cannabis.

Additionally, a stolen moped was recovered in Pen-y-wal Drive, Llanwern; two boys, aged 16 and 12, are to be interviewed in connection with handling stolen goods and driving without insurance.

During the operation, officers also seized an e-bike which they believed had been illegally modified.

PC Thomas Gardner, neighbourhood ward manager, said: “We’re acutely aware of the impact that the illegal use of off-road bikes can have on our communities and the direct link to the sale and supply of class A drugs.

“As well as making an arrest, we seized an e-bike and removed two Sur-Rons from our streets.

“We will continue to carry out further operations like this in Newport and beyond as we look to address this issue of illegal off-road bikes and safeguard our communities from harm.

“You can help protect your own community by telling us where these bikes are being used and stored so that we can seize any machines being driven illegally.”

Gwent Police have urged those with concerns about drug supply or the use of illegal off-road bikes to report it via their website, call 101 or send a direct message to their Facebook or X social media pages.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111. In an emergency, always call 999.