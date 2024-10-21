Man arrested at airport following violence at Welsh amateur football match

A man has been arrested at Bristol Airport in connection with violent disorder following an amateur football match in which a man suffered “life-changing injuries”.

A 19-year-old from Llanrumney, Cardiff, was arrested at the airport on Monday and brought back to Cardiff for questioning, South Wales Police have said.

Two other men were previously charged following the alleged incident outside the Eastern Leisure Centre in Llanrumney earlier this month.

Knee surgery

One of the men injured in the attack, Joel Collins, 32, had to undergo knee surgery following the incident.

Mr Collins’ team, Avenue Hotspur FC – which is based in Ely – had just lost 3-1 in a Cardiff and District Football League division one match to Llanrumney Athletic at the leisure centre before the alleged violence broke out.

Witnesses told the BBC that a group attacked some of the Avenue Hotspur players as they left the changing room, using various weapons including a baseball bat.

The 19-year-old remains in custody and an investigation is ongoing.

A police spokesperson said they were called to a disturbance outside Eastern Leisure Centre shortly after 4pm on October 12.

‘Life-changing injuries’

They said there were several assaults, including one on a 32-year-old man from Ely who suffered a “life-changing injury”, while a vehicle was also damaged.

Two other men – Benjamin Dean, 28, from Trowbridge, and Ryan Rees, 22, from Llanrumney – have been charged with offences, including violent disorder, linked to the incident.

They have both been remanded in custody following an appearance at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on October 16.

Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact the police.

