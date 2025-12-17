Man arrested in connection with death of couple in Llanharry 30 years ago

An 86-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a couple more than 30 years ago in south Wales.

Harry and Megan Tooze were found dead in a cowshed with gunshot wounds at their farmhouse in Llanharry, near Cardiff, on July 26 1993.

South Wales Police arrested a man earlier today and he is currently in police custody.

The force started a forensic review of the case in 2023 in the hopes of uncovering new evidence in the murders of Mr Tooze, 64, and Mrs Tooze, 67.

Detective Superintendent Mark Lewis said: “While this arrest is clearly a significant development in the investigation, our inquiries are very much ongoing.

“This case has affected many people over the years and our aim is to find the answers to the unanswered questions which remain about their deaths over 30 years on.

“Even with this passage of time, I appeal to anyone who has any information about the murders to come forward and speak to police.”

The couple left the house to collect their pensions in Llanharry on the morning of July 26 1993.

Two gun shots were heard by neighbours at about 1.30pm.

However, emergency services were not alerted due to the noise being considered normal on a farm.

Police were called when a regular phone call from their daughter went unanswered.

Officers attended the Ty Ar y Waun farm and discovered the bodies of the couple in a cow shed.