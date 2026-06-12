Man arrested in connection with disappearance of missing father

Nation.Cymru staff

A man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of Ricky Harris, who has been missing for more than two and a half years.

South Wales Police said the 41-year-old from Mountain Ash was arrested on suspicion of preventing a lawful burial and perverting the course of justice.

He remains in police custody.

Mr Harris, also from Mountain Ash, was last seen on CCTV at around 2.20pm on November 18, 2023, in the Maes-y-Deri area of Aberdare.

Despite extensive enquiries, he has not been found.

Police said officers have continued to review new information as part of what they described as an exhaustive investigation into his disappearance.

As part of the latest phase of enquiries, officers are carrying out searches at the former Phurnacite smokeless fuel factory plant in Abercwmboi.

The force said the searches are expected to take some time and apologised for any disruption caused to people using nearby public spaces.

Mr Harris’s family have been informed of the arrest and continue to receive support from specialist officers.

South Wales Police said the investigation remains ongoing and renewed its appeal for information.

Officers are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have seen or spoken to Mr Harris in the days or weeks before he disappeared, or who has any information about his whereabouts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Wales Police quoting occurrence number 2300394323.