Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after woman seriously injured

Nation.Cymru staff

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman suffered serious facial injuries following an incident in Cardiff.

Officers from South Wales Police were called to Aberdulais Crescent in Gabalfa at around 4am on Wednesday, May 27.

The victim, a 47-year-old woman, was taken to the University Hospital of Wales where she remains receiving treatment for serious injuries to her face.

A 53-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody.

Police said the pair are understood to be known to each other.

A cordon remains in place while officers continue enquiries at the scene.

Detective Inspector Phillip Marchant said investigators are now appealing for witnesses and footage from the area.

He said: “I am urging anyone who may have been driving through the area at the time, and local residents, to check dash cams or ring doorbell cameras for anything which may be relevant to our investigation.

“Officers are currently in the area to reassure residents and carry out house to house enquiries.

“We have arrested a man in connection with the incident and are not looking for anybody else at this time.”

South Wales Police has asked anyone with information to contact officers via 101 quoting reference 2600164987.