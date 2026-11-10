Man arrested on suspicion of drugs offences after person dies in Pembroke

Claire Hayhurst, Press Association

A man has been arrested on suspicion of a drug offence after one person died following a “medical emergency” on a bus in west Wales, police said.

Three people were taken to hospital following the incident on the bus in Main Street, Pembroke, which was reported at about 5.35pm on Monday.

Dyfed-Powys Police said one person had since died while two others remain in a serious but stable condition.

A spokeswoman confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that a 55-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs and was in police custody.

The spokeswoman said: “Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating an incident following a medical emergency on a bus in Main Street, Pembroke, that was reported at approximately 5.35pm on Monday, November 9.

“Three people were taken to hospital. Sadly, one has since died while two others remain in a serious but stable condition.

“An investigation into the circumstances of this contained incident has commenced and there is no ongoing risk to the wider public in connection with this incident.

“We thank the local community for their patience while inquiries continue.”

Main Street in Pembroke was closed while police and emergency services worked at the scene, but it has since reopened, she added.