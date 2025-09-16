Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after body found in Lampeter house fire

16 Sep 2025 1 minute read
Photo Peter Byrne. PA Images

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was located following a house fire.

Dyfed-Powys Police was called to the Bwlchllan area of Lampeter on the afternoon of September 15.

In a statement, a police spokeswoman said: “The damage to the property was extensive and sadly, we can confirm that a body was located at the scene.

“Our thoughts are with their family and friends at this tragic time.

“A 58-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and currently remains in police custody.”

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.