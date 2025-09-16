Man arrested on suspicion of murder after body found in Lampeter house fire
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was located following a house fire.
Dyfed-Powys Police was called to the Bwlchllan area of Lampeter on the afternoon of September 15.
In a statement, a police spokeswoman said: “The damage to the property was extensive and sadly, we can confirm that a body was located at the scene.
“Our thoughts are with their family and friends at this tragic time.
“A 58-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and currently remains in police custody.”
