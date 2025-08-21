Support our Nation today - please donate here
Man arrested on suspicion of murder after death of woman in Cardiff

21 Aug 2025 1 minute read
Police. Image: Cowshed

A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman in Cardiff, police said.

Officers from South Wales Police were called to South Morgan Place in the Riverside area of the city at 7.37am on Thursday to reports of a seriously injured woman.

Paramedics also attended the incident, and despite their best efforts, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, the force said.

Detective Superintendent Mark O’Shea said: “We have arrested one man in his 30s on suspicion of murder and we are not looking for anyone else in connection.

“Residents will notice an increased police presence in the area while we investigate.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police.

