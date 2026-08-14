Man arrested on suspicion of murder after Pontypool biker gang clash

Rod Minchin, Press Association

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a clash between two rival biker gangs.

Anthony “Tony” Jones, 56, suffered fatal injuries during violent disorder in Pontnewynydd, near Pontypool, Gwent on 6 August.

A 40-year-old man from Torfaen has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody, Gwent Police said.

In total 25 people have been arrested by police investigating the violent disorder, which is being linked to a dispute between two rival Outlaw Motorcycle Clubs, the Vikings and the Hells Angels.

Six of the men, aged between 18 and 73, are in police custody and the other 19 have been released on bail pending inquiries.

Detectives had previously appealed for information relating to the whereabouts of Anthony Paul Jones, 40, from Blaenavon, Torfaen, and a Ford Transit van he was believed to be driving.

Detective Superintendent Laura Bartley, who is leading the investigation, said Mr Jones had been located and his van seized and he would be spoken to in connection with the investigation.

“Firstly our thoughts remain with the family of Anthony ‘Tony’ Jones at this difficult time for them,” she said.

“We have since launched a murder investigation, resulting in a significant number of arrests for people who we believe are connected to the initial report of violent disorder.

“We can now also provide an update on our earlier appeals where we asked the public to assist our inquires regarding the whereabouts of a Ford Transit van and a man from the Blaenavon area.

“The Ford Transit van was located outside of the Gwent area and we’re currently assessing the van to establish how it relates to our investigation.

“Officers have also located Anthony Paul Jones and we will be speaking to him in connection with our inquiries.

“We understand that this complex investigation has caused substantial disruption within our communities since it was reported to us.

“We are extremely grateful for the patience, support and co-operation shown by our communities while this work continues.

“I would still urge anyone who has information to contact us as the details that you might hold could assist our ability to bring those responsible to justice.”

Tribute

In a tribute released earlier this week, the family of Mr Jones, from Brecon, said he will be “loved and missed more than words can ever express”.

His family said he was a “much-loved husband and devoted dad”, adding that “the hole he has left in our family is impossible to put into words”.

Anyone with any information is urged to submit information via the Major Incident Public Portal or contact Gwent Police, quoting log reference 2600255536.

Alternatively, call 101, visit the Gwent Police website or send them a direct message on social media. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or online with information.

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