Man arrested on suspicion of murder after woman dies following car crash

Nation.Cymru staff

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman involved in a car crash was found to have injuries unrelated to the collision.

Police were called to Coity Road, Bridgend, at around 12.43pm on Monday, October 19, after a car collided with a wall.

Officers found that the driver, a 47-year-old woman from North Cornelly, had sustained injuries unrelated to the crash. She died in hospital despite receiving medical attention.

Her family has been informed, although formal identification has yet to take place.

A 61-year-old man from Bridgend was arrested on suspicion of murder following a significant policing operation in nearby Ger-y-Nant overnight. He remains in police custody.

Some residents were displaced from their homes during the operation.

Chief Superintendent Jason Rees said: “This is a deeply distressing incident, and our thoughts are with the victim’s family, and everyone affected. We thank the local community for their support, which has resulted in an arrest with no further injuries sustained.

“We thank those displaced from their homes overnight for their co-operation at a worrying time as we support them in returning home.”

Anyone with information or footage relating to the incident is asked to submit it to police through the investigation portal, quoting reference 2600342470.

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