Man arrested on suspicion of murder following alleged assault

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 37-year-old died following an incident outside a pub in south Wales.

Gwent Police said the victim, a man from Tredegar, who had been in a life-threatening condition following reports of an assault in Ebbw Vale on Friday, had died.

Officers were called to The Picture House in Bethcar Street after 11.30pm on Friday.

A 30-year-old man from Cardiff was arrested in connection with the incident and remains in custody, police confirmed on Tuesday.

Police said enquiries were ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 2600055384.