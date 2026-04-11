Man arrested on suspicion of murder of Welsh music star’s son

Mathilde Grandjean, Press Association

A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the stabbing of Finbar Sullivan in Primrose Hill, the Metropolitan Police said.

Police have also arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of assisting an offender after the incident in north London on Tuesday.

Both men remain in police custody.

“My thoughts remain with Finbar’s family who continue to receive support from specialist officers at this unimaginably difficult time,” Detective Inspector Andy Griffin, who is leading the investigation, said on Saturday.

He added: “Although we have made two arrests, my officers continue to work around the clock to trace everyone involved.

“I’d like to thank the public who have come forward with information so far.

“If you are yet to speak to us, or share footage from Tuesday relating to this incident, please do not hesitate to get in touch.

“Anything you submit could have a huge impact on our investigation.

“In the meantime, residents can expect to see an increased police presence as dedicated local officers continue patrols in Primrose Hill and the surrounding areas.”

Mr Sullivan, 21, a filmmaking student, was stabbed to death in a fight at the view point in Primrose Hill in the early evening on Tuesday.

Mr Sullivan’s father, Christopher Sullivan, 65, the Merthyr-born singer with influential ’80s band Blue Rondo à la Turk, previously told the Daily Mail his son had gone to Primrose Hill to use a new camera he had got for his birthday.

“This is the worst tragedy I could ever imagine,” he told the newspaper on Thursday.

“He’s my only son… I had him when I was 45. He can never be replaced.”

He added: “I’m so broken-hearted, I can’t believe it.

“He was the most beautiful, lovely, outgoing, loving boy. He was just a really lovely person.”

Mr Sullivan, who also founded famous London nitespot, The Wag CLub, said his son had ambitions to follow in the footsteps of his grandfather, cameraman Michael Seresin, who worked on Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban and Rambo III.

“He was just a little groovy 21-year-old who loved movies and making films. He didn’t drink, he didn’t smoke, he didn’t go out.

“He’d stay at home editing his films six nights a week. He wanted to follow in his (grandfather’s footsteps) and be a cameraman.

“He recently did a video for Joseph Corre, Vivienne Westwood’s son.

“We were just about to start a company together… he was going to do his showreel today with me. And now he’s dead.”

The Metropolitan Police previously asked witnesses to come forward and help officers “piece together the sequence of events” which led to Mr Sullivan’s death, as footage of the incident is believed to have circulated on social media.