Man arrested on suspicion of murdering pensioner in 1991

Claire Hayhurst, Press Association

A 67-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a pensioner almost 35 years ago.

Bentley Mathias, 92, died in Morriston Hospital in Swansea on November 19 1991.

His death was not treated as suspicious at the time, with the cause recorded as a brain haemorrhage.

However, it is understood that potential new information has now come to light.

Dyfed-Powys Police has launched a murder investigation.

A spokeswoman said: “Dyfed-Powys Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 92-year-old man in 1991.

“On Wednesday 22nd July 2026, officers arrested a 67-year-old man from the Llandewi Velfrey area of Pembrokeshire on suspicion of murder.

“He has been bailed while police continue with their inquiries.

“Following this arrest, officers are not looking for anyone else in relation to this matter, and the investigation is ongoing.”

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.