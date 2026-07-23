Support our Nation today - please donate here
News

Man arrested on suspicion of murdering pensioner in 1991

23 Jul 2026 1 minute read
Police car. Photo Nation Cymru

Claire Hayhurst, Press Association

A 67-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a pensioner almost 35 years ago.

Bentley Mathias, 92, died in Morriston Hospital in Swansea on November 19 1991.

His death was not treated as suspicious at the time, with the cause recorded as a brain haemorrhage.

However, it is understood that potential new information has now come to light.

Dyfed-Powys Police has launched a murder investigation.

A spokeswoman said: “Dyfed-Powys Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 92-year-old man in 1991.

“On Wednesday 22nd July 2026, officers arrested a 67-year-old man from the Llandewi Velfrey area of Pembrokeshire on suspicion of murder.

“He has been bailed while police continue with their inquiries.

“Following this arrest, officers are not looking for anyone else in relation to this matter, and the investigation is ongoing.”

Support our Nation today

For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.

Get more trusted Welsh news

Choose Nation.Cymru as a preferred source in Google News to see more of our journalism.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Our Supporters

All information provided to Nation.Cymru will be handled sensitively and within the boundaries of the Data Protection Act 2018.