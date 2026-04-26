Man arrested on suspicion of Wrexham murder

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a 49-year-old in north Wales.

The investigation was launched after Linas Buta died with a head injury at a property on Bryn Glas in Rhos on Friday, 27 March.

North Wales Police confirmed that a 40-year-old man from the Essex area was arrested on Thursday, 23 April on suspicion of murder.

He has since been released on bail while enquiries continue.

The arrest follows a renewed appeal for information issued by officers last week as part of the ongoing investigation.

Police said Mr Buta, who lived on Bryn Glas, is believed to have been involved in a physical altercation the day before his death.

Detectives believe the incident took place at around midday on Thursday, March 26, at Bonc Wen Car Park in Rhos.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Rob Mahoney, has urged anyone who was in the area at the time to come forward.

He said: “We are hoping to speak to anyone who was in the Bonc Wen Car Park area on Thursday 26 March between midday and 12.15pm, or anyone who had a parked vehicle within the car park with a dash camera recording.

“We are also appealing to anyone with a dash camera who was driving along Wrexham Road in Rhostyllen on Thursday, 26 March between midday and 1pm to get in touch.”

Detective Inspector Mahoney added that officers are continuing to appeal for further information that could assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or via the North Wales Police website, quoting reference number O045989.