Man arrested over death of woman in boat yard released on bail

A man arrested on suspicion of murder after a 21-year-old woman was found dead in a boat yard has been released on police bail.

The 29-year-old was held following the death of Corinna Baker who was discovered in Netpool Boat Yard in Cardigan, Ceredigion, west Wales on November 15.

In a statement released previously, her family said she will be “greatly missed by her whole family and all those who were blessed to have known her”.

Dyfed-Powys Police said the man had been bailed as inquiries continue.

Renewing the appeal for information, Detective Chief Inspector Vicky Oliver said: “Our thoughts remain with Corinna’s family at this awful time, and our specialist officers continue to support them as we progress with our enquiries.

“I would again urge anyone who has any information – or was at Netpool boat yard from around 9pm on Thursday November 13 – to get in touch.”