Man bailed after arrest in connection with south Wales couple’s murder 32 years ago

An 86-year-old man has been released on bail after he was arrested in connection with the murder of a couple more than 30 years ago.

Harry and Megan Tooze were found dead in a cowshed with gunshot wounds at their farmhouse, Ty Ar y Waun, in Llanharry, near Cardiff, on July 26 1993.

South Wales Police arrested a man on Wednesday and on Thursday they said he has been released on police bail.

Police began a forensic review of the case in 2023 in the hope of uncovering new evidence about the murders of Mr Tooze, 64, and Mrs Tooze, 67.

Detective Superintendent Mark Lewis said: “While this arrest is clearly a significant development in the investigation, our inquiries are very much ongoing.

“This case has affected many people over the years and our aim is to find the answers to the unanswered questions which remain about their deaths over 30 years on.

“Even with this passage of time, I appeal to anyone who has any information about the murders to come forward and speak to police.”

The couple left the house to collect their pensions in Llanharry on the morning of July 26 1993.

Two gunshots were heard by neighbours at about 1.30pm, but emergency services were not alerted because the noise was considered normal on a farm.

Police were called when a regular phone call from their daughter went unanswered.

Officers found the bodies of the couple in a cow shed.