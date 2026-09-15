Man banned from keeping animals for life after dog starved to death

Nation.Cymru staff

A man has been banned from keeping animals for life after one of his dogs starved to death and another was found severely emaciated.

Ricky James Kenneth Harrison, of Parc Puw, Drefach Felindre, near Llandysul, was also handed a 12-month prison sentence suspended for two years after admitting two animal welfare offences.

Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court heard that 12-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier Suki was found dead at Harrison’s home in November last year, while three-year-old Charlie was so underweight that his ribs, hips and spine were visible.

A post-mortem examination concluded Suki had died from starvation, while a vet estimated both dogs had suffered for at least three weeks.

RSPCA inspector Jemima Hanks-Martin visited the property on November 14, 2025, following a report that dogs had been left unattended.

There was no answer, although she could hear a dog behind the front door. Harrison later told her that a friend was visiting once a day to feed the animals.

When she returned the following day, seals she had placed on the front door were still intact and the side gate remained blocked.

Ms Hanks-Martin said: “As I had concerns that no one had attended for at least 24 hours I pushed some wet dog food through the letterbox.

“I returned to my van to get some water to put through and when I returned to the property the dog had ripped the inside of the letterbox off of the door.

“This enabled me to see into the property. I observed what looked to be a dark coloured Staffordshire bull terrier type dog which appeared very underweight, its ribs, hips and spine were all visible.”

Harrison subsequently attended and told the inspector he had not seen the dogs for a week but that a friend was supposed to have been looking after them.

He brought Charlie outside before returning to the property for Suki.

Ms Hanks-Martin said: “He came back out shortly after crying and shaking his head, he said ‘she’s gone’ and told me the dog had passed away.

“Mr Harrison came out with a deceased black and white, female, Staffordshire Bull Terrier dog named Suki.

“She appeared to be in an emaciated condition with her bones prominently showing.”

Charlie was taken to a veterinary hospital. Both dogs were given a body condition score of one out of nine, with four or five considered normal.

A post-mortem examination found Suki had not been continuously fed for at least 48 to 57 hours and there was no evidence of an underlying condition that could explain either dog’s poor condition.

A vet said: “Given the findings I estimate a minimum length of suffering for Charlie and Suki to be three weeks.”

Charlie was hospitalised before being released on a feeding plan. He made a full recovery and was rehomed by the RSPCA Llys Nini branch in February.

Harrison had previously pleaded guilty to two offences under the Animal Welfare Act 2006 of causing unnecessary suffering by failing to adequately investigate and address the dogs’ weight loss and poor condition.

He was sentenced to 12 months in prison, suspended for two years, and disqualified from keeping all animals for life.

Community order

He was also given a 24-month community order, including 26 sessions of the Building Better Choices Programme, 25 rehabilitation activity requirement days and a DIDAS intervention.

Harrison was ordered to pay £400 costs and a £187 victim surcharge.

In mitigation, the court heard that he had mental health issues at the time and had accepted the prosecution case.

Following sentencing, Ms Hanks-Martin said: “It is heartbreaking to imagine what Suki and Charlie may have gone through.

“Although it was too late for Suki, thankfully Charlie recovered fully and has been happily rehomed.

“All animals deserve to be treated with kindness and should have their needs met.”

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