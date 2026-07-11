Man ‘believed to be carrying crossbow’ shot by police

A man who was believed to be carrying a crossbow has been shot by police in south Wales.

Emergency services were called to an address in St Edward Street, Newport, just before midnight on Friday following reports of “threatening behaviour”.

A spokesman for Gwent Police said a 21-year-old Newport man, who was “spotted in possession of a weapon”, was shot by officers.

He was taken to hospital and remains in a stable condition.

The spokesman said: “Officers attended (the scene), along with specially-trained firearms officers, after a man was spotted in possession of a weapon believed to be a crossbow.

“During our response, a 21-year-old Newport man was shot by officers with a police-issued firearm.”

Deputy Chief Constable Nicholas McLain said: “We understand the concern that this matter may cause within our communities, but there is no ongoing risk to the public as this is an isolated incident.

“We are not looking for anyone else in connection with it.

“While reports of offences involving firearms and weapons are rare in Gwent, we take all reports of this nature seriously and respond to them in a professional and proportionate manner based on the level of risk posed by the available information.”

Anyone with information can contact Gwent Police on 101, quoting log reference 2600220612.