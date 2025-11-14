Man charged over allegedly dressing up as admiral at Remembrance Sunday event

A man has been charged over allegedly dressing up as an admiral during a Remembrance Sunday event.

North Wales Police said they made an arrest on Friday after a man was seen wearing “the uniform and medals of a high-ranking Navy officer” during a wreath-laying service in Llandudno, Conwy county, on Sunday November 9.

Jonathan Carley, 64, from Harlech, Gwynedd, has been charged with wearing uniform/dress bearing the mark of His Majesty’s Forces without permission.

He will appear at Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on December 11.

Chief Inspector Trystan Bevan said: “We understand that this incident has caused significant public concern, particularly given its occurrence on Remembrance Sunday.

“In response to the reports made to North Wales Police, officers have responded swiftly to make an arrest and proceed with charges.

“We urge members of the public to avoid online speculation and to refrain from sharing any content that could compromise future court proceedings.”