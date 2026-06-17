Man charged over crash that killed Wrexham woman after car fled police

Nation.Cymru staff

A man has been charged in connection with a collision that claimed the life of a woman and left two others seriously injured.

Michael Connors, 28, of Landen Road, Ballyfermot, Dublin, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The charges relate to a collision in Wrexham on the night of 24 March 2025.

North Wales Police said a silver Mercedes was involved in a collision with a Toyota shortly after 9.30pm on Belgrave Road, near its junction with Percy Road, after allegedly making off from police.

Two men who had been travelling in the Mercedes left the scene following the crash.

The driver of the Toyota, Lydia La Polla, 47, from Wrexham, suffered serious injuries and died in hospital two days later, on 26 March.

Her husband, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was seriously injured.

A 16-year-old passenger in the Mercedes also suffered serious injuries.

Connors was arrested by Gardaí in Dublin on 11 March this year in connection with the investigation and was extradited to the UK on Tuesday, 16 June.

He was subsequently charged by North Wales Police and appeared before Llandudno Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear before Mold Crown Court on 17 July.

Chief Superintendent Jaqueline Downes said: “Our deepest sympathies remain with the family of Lydia La Polla following their tragic loss.

“We will continue to support them through each stage of the investigation and upcoming court proceedings.

“As this remains an active investigation, it is important that people do not speculate about the incident online.”