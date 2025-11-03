Man charged over mass stabbing also accused of attack on different train earlier

Anthony Williams, 32, will appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court later on Monday accused of 10 counts of attempted murder, one count of actual bodily harm and one count of possession of a bladed article following the attacks on the London North Eastern Railway (LNER) 6.25pm service from Doncaster to London King’s Cross on Saturday, British Transport Police (BTP) said.

The man alleged to have carried out a stabbing spree on a high-speed train in Cambridgeshire is also accused of a knife attack at a London station earlier that day, police said.

He is also charged with another count of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article in connection with an incident on a train at Pontoon Dock DLR station in east London in the early hours of the same day, where a victim suffered facial injuries after being attacked with a knife.

An LNER staff member is in a critical but stable condition in hospital following the stabbings on the Doncaster to London service, while four other people remain in hospital.

BTP declared a major incident when the train came to a stop in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, after passengers pulled the emergency alarms and two men were arrested eight minutes after police were called at 7.42pm.

One of the men was later released with no further action after officers established he was not involved.

The attack is understood to have started shortly after the train left Peterborough station.

Police are understood to be investigating all circumstances, including whether mental health was a factor, but it is not believed to have been a terrorist incident.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said the suspect was not known to counter-terrorism police or MI5 but would not say if he had contact with mental health services.

Deputy Chief Constable Stuart Cundy said: “The criminal investigation and support for the victims is a priority for British Transport Police.

“Our investigation is also looking at other possible linked offences.”

Tracy Easton, chief crown prosecutor for CPS Direct, said: “Our team of out-of-hours prosecutors worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring the case to trial and it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings.

“We worked closely with British Transport Police to review a huge volume of evidence including CCTV. The number of charges will be kept under review as this continues to progress.

“We know the devastating impact the events on Saturday’s train has had and how the incident shocked the entire country. Our thoughts remain with all those affected.”