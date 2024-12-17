Man charged with causing death of two women by dangerous driving

A man has been charged after a mother and daughter died in a motorway crash last year.

Cheryl Woods, 61, and Sarha Smith, 40, of Caerphilly, were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on October 20 2023.

The women were involved in the crash on the M4 between junction 17 for Chippenham and junction 18 for Bath.

Death by dangerous driving

Wiltshire Police said Firas Zeineddine, 45, had been charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving.

A force spokesman said Zeineddine, of Keynsham, near Bristol, would appear before a court at a later date.

Last year, the women were described as devoted mothers and grandmothers in a tribute issued by their family.

‘Cherished’

It said: “Cheryl Woods, cherished by those in her life, fulfilled the roles of a loving mother, doting grandmother, cherished sister, and a dear friend.

“Her selflessness was a defining trait, consistently prioritising her family’s well-being over her own, and she took immense pride in her Welsh heritage while nurturing a deep love for nature.

“Sarha Smith, in the footsteps of her mother, unselfishly devoted herself to her family’s needs ahead of her own.

“She was not only a mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, but her absence leaves a void for those who relied on her radiant presence.

“Her legacy lives on through her six daughters, who will forever hold her memory close and strive to honour her with their efforts.”

