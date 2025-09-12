Man charged with ‘fake police officer’ cash scam

A man from London has been charged after an elderly man was scammed of thousands of pounds by someone pretending to be a police officer.

Last week South Wales Police urged the public to be vigilant after an 80-year-old man had £16k stolen from his home in Riverside, Cardiff.

A second similar incident involving a 78-year-old man from St Mellons was reported on Monday.

Nawaf Abdullahi, 20, from Islington, London, has been charged in connection with these two incidents.

Conspiracy to commit fraud

Abdullahi appeared at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Thursday, September 11) charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit fraud by false representation and participating in the criminal activities of an organised crime group.

He was remanded in custody for further hearing at Cardiff Crown Court next month.

Detective Superintendent Tom Moore, from South Wales Police, said: “This investigation highlights our commitment to protecting the vulnerable from fraud.

“As always we urge people to remain vigilant, to look out for vulnerable relatives and report incidents to police.”

South Wales Police also stressed that genuine police will never send a courier to your home to collect cash, bank cards, or any other valuable goods and will never ask you to participate in an investigation that requires you to withdraw money from your bank.