Man charged with murder after woman found dead in Llandudno

Nation.Cymru staff

A 36-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murder following the death of a woman in Llandudno.

Christopher Thomas Ellis, of no fixed address, appeared at Llandudno Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, November 3.

Police were called to an address on St Seiriol’s Road shortly after 8pm on Saturday, October 31, following reports of a disturbance.

A 33-year-old woman was found dead inside the property.

Ellis was subsequently seen near Trinity Avenue in Llandudno and arrested on suspicion of murder.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Caernarfon Crown Court on Wednesday, November 4.

Detective Inspector Rob Mahoney, the senior investigating officer, appealed for witnesses, including families who were out celebrating Halloween.

He said: “Our condolences remain with the friends and loved ones of the woman who tragically died in this incident.

“Police enquiries remain ongoing, and I would appeal to anyone who was in the vicinity of St Seiriol’s Road between 7pm and 8.30pm to contact us.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who may have been out trick-or-treating with children or celebrating Halloween in the area.

“You may have seen or heard something, or have dashcam or mobile phone footage that could assist our enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Wales Police through its online live webchat or by calling 101, quoting reference O178285.