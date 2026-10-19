Man charged with murder following Holyhead death

Nation.Cymru staff

A 33-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of a 53-year-old man at the weekend.

Emergency services attended a property on London Road in Holyhead in the early hours of Saturday, October 17. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Martin Ward, of Kingsland Road, Holyhead, was subsequently arrested and charged with murder.

He appeared at Llandudno Magistrates’ Court today, Monday, October 19, and was remanded in custody to appear at Caernarfon Crown Court tomorrow.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Sidney thanked the local community for their assistance as enquiries continue.

“A policing presence remains in the area for reassurance purposes,” he said.

“As charges are now authorised in this investigation, I would urge members of the public not to post anything online that could be prejudicial to future court proceedings or undermine the criminal justice process.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact North Wales Police via webchat or by calling 101, quoting reference 26000852942.

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