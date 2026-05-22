Man charged with murder in Abergavenny

Nation.Cymru staff

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a man in his twenties after an incident in Abergavenny.

Liam Bennett, 27, of Oak Tree Lane, Gilwern, has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Newport Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 23 May.

Police were called to Old Hereford Road at around 6.15am on Friday 15 May following reports that a man had suffered life-threatening injuries.

The victim, a man in his twenties, was taken to hospital but later died.

His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Detectives from Gwent Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death and have thanked the local community for its support.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Ellen Joslyn said:

“Our thoughts remain with the victim’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“We would like to thank the community for their support whilst we investigate the circumstances of this tragic death.

“We understand that reports of this nature can be concerning to our communities.

“While our enquiries continue over the coming days, you are likely to see an increased number of officers in the area.”

Officers are continuing to appeal for information and are asking anyone who was in the area at the time, or who saw anything suspicious, to come forward.

Police are particularly keen to hear from anyone with dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage from Old Hereford Road, Underhill Crescent or surrounding areas around the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or via social media quoting reference 2600151351.