Man charged with murder in Trevethin

Gwent Police has charged a 37-year-old man from Cwmbran with murder following the death of Nicholas ‘Brian’ Parfitt.

He was also charged with threats to kill and harassment and is remanded to appear before Newport Magistrates’ Court on Monday 27 April.

Gwent Police launched the murder investigation on Thursday evening following a report that a man had received serious injuries.

Officers attended a property in Bythway Road, Trevethin at around 4.55pm on Thursday 23rd April alongside paramedics from Welsh Ambulance Service and Welsh Air Ambulance.

Nicholas ‘Brian’ Parfitt, 74, from Trevethin was pronounced dead at the scene.

Specially trained officers continue to support the family.

Senior investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Shelly Comley said: “We understand that there has been a great deal of interest in this investigation.

“We ask that people consider how their language, especially comments made online, could impact our ability to bring anyone found to have committed a criminal offence to justice.

“Officers will remain in the area as our enquiries continue, so if anyone has any information please speak to our officers or contact us in the usual way.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police by calling 101, sending a direct message on social media or via the form on Gwent Police’s website and quoting log reference 2600125343.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.