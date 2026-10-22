Man charged with murder over death of housing association worker

Eleanor Storey, Press Association

A man has been charged with murder after a housing association worker died following a car crash in south Wales, having sustained “puncture wounds”.

Eleanor Barnfield, 47, died in hospital after her car crashed into a wall on Coity Road in Bridgend on Monday afternoon.

Clifford Foster, 61, of Bridgend, has been charged with murder in connection with her death and is due to appear at Newport Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

South Wales Police previously said the mother had suffered “puncture wounds” which were not sustained in the collision.

Senior Investigating Officer Claire Lamerton, of South Wales Police, said: “My thoughts remain with Eleanor’s loved ones at such a devastating time, and they continue to be supported by specialist officers.

“This is not being investigated as a domestic incident, and I encourage the public to not speculate about the circumstances as court proceedings are now active.”

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.