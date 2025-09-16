Man charged with selling chemicals which led to two suicides

A 33-year-old man has been charged with selling chemicals online which led to two suicides.

Miles Cross, of Wrexham, was arrested in January in connection with the sale of a substance online to assist with suicide, North Wales Police.

He was charged on Friday with four counts of intentionally doing an act capable of encouraging or assisting the suicide of another, police said.

Two deaths are being investigated in connection with four packages containing a substance sold online.

Investigation

Malcolm McHaffie, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “We have decided to prosecute Miles Cross with four offences of encouraging or assisting suicide following a police investigation into a business selling a substance via an online forum.

“Our prosecutors have worked to establish that there is sufficient evidence to bring the case to court and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings.

“We have worked closely with North Wales Police as they carried out their investigation.”

Cross will appear at Wrexham Magistrates’ Court on October 16.