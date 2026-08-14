Man convicted of manslaughter after father-of-11 stabbed to death

Nation.Cymru staff

A man has been convicted of manslaughter after a father-of-11 was stabbed to death at his home.

Ibrahim Yassin, 64, suffered multiple stab wounds during an attack at his home in Belmont Walk, Butetown, Cardiff, on February 18, 2024.

Police were called shortly after 9am following reports of a serious assault.

Mujeeb Rahman Hassani, from Butetown, was detained by officers in nearby James Street and was subsequently charged with murder.

Following a trial at Cardiff Crown Court, Hassani was on Thursday, August 13, found guilty of Mr Yassin’s manslaughter.

The jury was directed to formally find Hassani not guilty of murder after the court heard he was suffering from diminished responsibility at the time of the killing.

Detective Chief Inspector Claire Lamerton, of South Wales Police’s Major Crime Investigation Team, described Mr Yassin as a devoted father who was well known and respected in the area.

She said: “Mr Ibrahim Yassin was a devoted father to his 11 children and much respected in the Butetown community.

“His death understandably caused immense grief and distress to his family and the close-knit community of Butetown.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends as they have been since his tragic death, and my most sincere condolences are with them.”

Hassani will remain at Ashworth Hospital until he is sentenced on October 16.

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