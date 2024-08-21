Man convicted of waste offences and sentenced to 12 month community order

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has prosecuted a man who ran an illegal waste operation from an industrial estate.

Luke George Martin, who operated under the company name LGM Recycle Waste Removal, pleaded guilty to two waste offences at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on 31 July 2024.

Mr Martin was sentenced to a 12 month community order consisting of 100 hours of unpaid work and ten days of rehabilitation that requires him to participate in an activity to reduce the prospect of reoffending.

He was also ordered to pay £3,000 as a contribution towards costs and a victim surcharge of £114.

The offences related to Mr Martin using a garage and outdoor parking spaces that he was renting at the industrial estate on Ipswich Road, Cardiff to store and sort waste without an environmental permit.

Offences

Environmental permits ensure that activities are regulated to protect the environment and human health, such as having appropriate infrastructure in place to reduce the risk of waste fires and pollution.

NRW’s waste regulation team, assisted by PC Mark Powell (seconded to NRW), began their investigation in October 2022 following reports of potential illegal waste activities at the site.

When the officers initially attended they saw a large pile of deposited controlled waste (waste that is subject to legislative control) on land behind the industrial unit consisting of household, construction and demolition waste.

Following further enquiries, the officers established that Mr Martin was renting the land and there was no environmental permit nor were there any waste exemptions registered at the address.

In April 2023, Mr Martin was served with a Section 59 Notice requiring him to remove the waste from the site to a suitably permitted waste site by 30 May 2023.

But on 7 May 2023, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service was called to a fire involving the waste at the site. Their efforts to tackle the fire resulted in a large amount of contaminated fire water run-off entering the nearby Roath Brook.

The waste and the manner in which it was deposited and stored contributed towards the seriousness of this incident and the impact on the environment.

Eleanor Davies, Waste Regulation Team Leader for NRW, said: “Mr Martin’s made a financial gain through this illegal activity. He avoided costs of running a legitimate waste site and undercut legitimate waste operators who abide by the rules.

“His actions led a large waste fire that endangered the lives of local people and the fire fighters who tackled it. It also led to the harmful pollution of the nearby river.

“We will not hesitate to take action against illegal waste operations to protect the people, environment and economy of Wales.”

To report an environmental incident call 0300 065 3000 or report it online at www.naturalresources.wales/reportit

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

