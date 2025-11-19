Man denies burglary after Bronze Age gold jewellery stolen from museum

A man has denied burglary after “irreplaceable” Bronze Age gold jewellery was stolen from Wales’ National Museum of History.

South Wales Police said several items were stolen from a display case in the main building at St Fagans at around 12.30am on October 6.

Gavin Burnett, 43, appeared at Northampton Crown Court by videolink from HMP Peterborough on Wednesday where he pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The missing items include four Middle Bronze Age gold armlets from Llanwrthwrl, Powys, and an Early Bronze Age gold lunula, a crescent-shaped ornament worn as a necklace, from Llanllyfni, Gwynedd, police said.

The force is also looking for five Middle Bronze Age gold items from Carmarthenshire, and three Middle Bronze Age gold items from Heyope, Powys.

Burnett, of Berrywood Close, Northampton, also pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit burglary, conspiracy to steal, and making a threat to kill during the same hearing.

Darren Burnett, 50, of Sharrow Place, Northampton, also appeared by videolink for the 25-minute hearing but was not asked to enter any pleas. He is expected to be arraigned on December 11.

Police have said a 45-year-old woman from Northamptonshire was arrested as part of the investigation and is on police bail.

The items were taken from the open-air museum, which opened in 1948 in the grounds of St Fagans castle and is a popular heritage visitor attraction.

‘Irreplaceable’

Jane Richardson, chief executive of Amgueddfa Cymru, or Museum Wales, previously said in a statement released by police: “We’d like to thank the police for their continuing investigation into the search for these invaluable and irreplaceable items that are part of Wales’s history, heritage, and culture.

“I’d like to encourage anyone who may have any information about their location to come forward to the police so that they can be returned to their rightful home within Wales’s national collection for everyone to access and enjoy.”

South Wales Police said the search for the gold items continues and anyone with information should contact them quoting 2500319180.