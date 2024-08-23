Man denies stirring up racial hatred over Southport social media post

A man will go on trial next year accused of stirring up racial hatred on social media after the Southport tragedy.

Jamie Michael, 45, appeared before Newport Crown Court to deny a charge under the Public Order Act of publishing threatening material on a Facebook account on July 31 intending to stir up racial hatred.

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke, The Recorder of Cardiff, said Michael would face a three-day trial at Merthyr Crown Court beginning on February 3 next year.

The defendant, of Crawshay Road, Penygraig, south Wales, was remanded into custody ahead of his trial.

