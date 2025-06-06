Man dies after getting into difficulty in water near beauty spot

A man has died after getting into difficulty while swimming near a beauty spot in south Wales.

Coastguard crews, police and paramedics were called to the scene at Tor Bay near Penmaen village on the Gower Peninsula on Friday afternoon, South Wales Police (SWP) said.

The man, a 50-year-old from Sandfields, Swansea, was pulled from the water at 1pm, the force said.

He was declared dead at the scene by paramedics at around 4pm.

SWP said the man’s family has been informed.

