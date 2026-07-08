Man dies while taking part in endurance event at Welsh national park

Eleanor Storey, Press Association

A man has died while participating in an endurance event on south Wales’ highest peak.

Emergency services were called to Pen y Fan, in the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park, formerly known as the Brecon Beacons, at around 11am on Saturday.

The 68-year-old man was participating in a race organised by Avalanche Endurance Events (AEE), which allows people from “all walks of life” to take part in the Fan Dance, an endurance event used in the Special Forces selection process.

The Fan Dance requires candidates to complete a 15-mile (24km) course up and around the 2,907ft (886m) peak carrying a 35lb (16kg) pack.

A spokesman for Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Dyfed-Powys Police received a call following welfare concerns for a male on Pen y Fan, Brecon, at around 11am on Saturday July 4.

“Officers attended alongside Mountain Rescue and the Ambulance Service.

“Sadly, the 68-year-old man passed away.

“His next of kin are aware and his death is not being treated as suspicious.

“HM Coroner have been advised and officers will continue to assist them with their investigation.”

AEE founder Ken Jones said in a statement on Tuesday: “This message is to share news that AEE experienced a fatality during the Fan Dance Race Series event on Saturday July 4 2026.

“At this immediate time our focus and thoughts are with the family, therefore AEE nor I as the march director will issue any further press release until the family is in possession of the full timeline of events and approve any further messaging.

“Our team is working on this at the time of posting.

“I wish to express my thanks to the Air Ambulance Service, Brecon Mountain Rescue Team, and AEE’s Mountain Safety Team for their swift response and professionalism.

“Also, our thanks to those event patrons whose professional response also helped manage this challenging, significant event.”