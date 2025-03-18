Man disqualified from keeping all animals for life

A man has been disqualified from keeping all animals for life and given a suspended sentence after he admitted to physically abusing his dog.

Luke Parry of Tallis Close, Newport had pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing of causing unnecessary suffering to a Labrador dog called Belle by the cause of infliction of physical abuse ( non-accidental injury).

He was sentenced at Huntingdon Magistrates Court on February 26 and was given a lifetime ban on keeping all animals and handed a 15 week prison sentence suspended for 12 months which included a six month Alcohol Treatment Requirement and 10 rehabilitation activity requirement days and pay £300 costs.

Belle, a female juvenile dog was found to have sustained rib fractures on at least three separate occasions.

The case came to light after she was taken into a vet for treatment after claims that after going for a walk she had become incontinent and when Parry was bathing her she became weak and fell in the bath.

Belle was then transferred to another vets and was placed in an oxygen tent.

Injuries

X-rays were taken and it was discovered injuries indicating a partial lung collapse and a number of rib fractures were evident.

An expert witness who examined the notes from the case said in their report: “The x-ray showed chronologies of rib injury with the rib fractures showing varying degrees of healing: Ribs 5, 6 & 9 have smooth callus indicating the rib fractures were at least 42 days old.

“Ribs 8, 10, 12 & 13 have a degree of callus formation but the fracture line is still evident indicating that these fractures are 21-28 days old.

“Rib 9 has no callus or periosteal reaction indicating the fracture was less than 5 days old.

“Taking into account the other radiographic indicators (partial lung collapse and subcutaneous emphysema) along with the compromised lung function displayed it is highly likely that ‘Belle’ had sustained a focal blunt force trauma to the right side of her chest resulting in a non-displaced rib fracture and damage to her functional lung tissue.”

Suffering

The vet concluded: “In my opinion ‘Belle’ has been caused to suffer as a consequence of physical abuse resulting in fractured ribs on at least three separate occasions. Suffering will have been experienced by this animal via mechanisms of fear, distress and pain. Suffering via pain would have persisted for a period of at least 7 days on the 2 previous occasions and for a period of at least 24 hours on 17/4/23.”

Speaking after the case Inspector Caroline Richardson said: “Thankfully despite all Belle has endured I am pleased to say she recovered well in RSPCA care and has now been rehomed to a loving family.

“I hope the sentence sends out a strong message that animal abuse will not be tolerated in our society and if prosecuted, those will face severe punishment.”

In mitigation the court heard the defendant was suffering with his mental health and had drug and alcohol addictions.

