Man disqualified from keeping animals after inflicting blunt force on pet dog

Nation Cymru staff

A Rhondda man has been disqualified from keeping animals for five years after he inflicted blunt force trauma onto his dog causing her to suffer unnecessarily.

Bull terrier Narla had facial injuries which were “consistent with the mechanism of being punched with force” to the left side of the head.

As part of the RSPCA’s investigations a text message provided as evidence, indicated a dog had been beaten resulting in the person injuring their hand.

Narla’s owner Robert Waldron of Tredegar Avenue, Llanharan, pleaded guilty to two offences under the Animal Welfare Act and was sentenced on Wednesday August 5 at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court.

The offences were that he caused unnecessary suffering to Narla, by the infliction of blunt force trauma resulting in non-accidental injuries and that he failed to meet her needs to be protected from pain, suffering, injury or disease by failing to seek prompt veterinary treatment for her injury.

As well as his ban on keeping animals for five years he was handed an 18 month community order which included an £80 fine, 10 days Rehabilitation Activity Requirement with a programme requirement of 26 sessions. He was ordered to pay £739 costs and a £114 victim surcharge.

In a written statement provided to the court, RSPCA Deputy Chief Inspector Gemma Black, said it was on 15 February this year she met Mr Waldron and Narla.

She had paid a visit to their address in the company of Animal Rescue Officer (ARO) Kerry Clemett. following a report received about an incident involving Narla.

Inspector Black said: “We followed Mr Waldron into the flat and he walked to the bathroom. As he entered I saw a large, metal dog crate in the centre of the bathroom.

“He let the dog out of the crate and it came straight towards me. Mr Waldron was talking with ARO Clemett, telling her that the dog had been involved in an accident within the last week.

“I heard ARO Clemett ask him if the dog had received any veterinary attention since the accident and he said no.”

Inspector Black said Narla was a large, tan coloured bullbreed dog and as she came towards her she “immediately saw that she had what I would describe as a black eye”.

She said: “Her left eye was not fully open and was swollen. There was dark bruising colouring around the eye.

“The whole of the left side of her face appeared swollen, particularly over the left cheek and left eye. She was bright and alert and in herself and was in a good bodily condition.”

She described her body condition as a score of five out of nine and noted that there was no food, water or bedding inside the crate.

Mr Waldron consented that the RSPCA could take her to the vet and also told Inspector Black that the “alleged accident had happened on the main road not far from his house”.

At the vets, Inspector Black said: “As Narla was examined by the vet I could see how swollen the left cheek of Narla was. Her eye did not open fully and there was significant redness and bruising on the inside of her left ear.

“There was also a small lesion/cut on her face on the left side. As the vet attempted to open the jaw of Narla to check inside her mouth Narla yelped out in pain.

“She also did this when the vet attempted to examine her left eye. She was clearly sore to touch in these areas. Bloods were taken and some local anaesthetic was placed into her left eye. She was then given medication.”

The vet advised that she believed Narla had been caused to suffer unnecessarily and police took Narla into possession and placed her into the care of the RSPCA for boarding and ongoing treatment and care.

In the independent veterinary expert report, which was also presented to the court, the vet who examined the case said that in their opinion Narla had been caused to suffer and her needs were also not met.

The vet said that there was a text message presented as evidence which indicated a dog had been beaten resulting in the person injuring their hand.

The vet said: “It is not known if Narla is the dog referred to in the text message. However, the facial injuries sustained by her are consistent with the mechanism of being punched with force to the left side of the head. The striated bruising corresponding to the knuckles of a striking fist.”

The vet added: “Such an injury sustained by Narla would have caused this dog to have suffered via a mechanism of pain for a period of at least 24 hours. Additional suffering via fear and distress would have been experienced due to the mechanism of physical abuse.”

In mitigation the court heard Waldron had depression and anger issues.

Following sentencing Inspector Black added: “We’d like to thank those who helped us with the case from vets and members of the public who contacted us with the initial report. Members of the public are our eyes and ears and we rely on their information to investigate.

“It is heartbreaking to imagine what Narla may have gone through.”

Help the RSPCA by adopting not shopping for pets. Find dogs like Narla and other breeds, and many more types of animals at their FindaPet platform.

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