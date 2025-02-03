Man faces court accused of attempted murder after police officers injured

A 27-year-old man has appeared in court accused of attempted murder after three officers were injured outside a police station in south Wales.

Alexander Dighton, from Llantrisant, Rhondda Cynon Taf, appeared at Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates’ Court on Monday, charged with seven offences, including attempted murder and assault of an emergency worker.

Dighton, who is bald with a long beard and was wearing a grey jumper, rejected legal representation, saying he does not consider the profession to be “respectful”.

He did not enter any pleas, and will next appear at Cardiff Crown Court on March 3.

Disturbance

South Wales Police officers challenged a man outside Talbot Green police station in Rhondda Cynon Taf following a disturbance at around 7pm on Friday.

Two officers were injured during the incident and were taken to hospital but have both since been discharged. None of the officers suffered major injuries.

When he appeared before the court, Dighton rejected the officer of representation by a solicitor.

He said: “I don’t consider the profession to be a respectful one.

“I have seen too much corruption to even consider trusting the institution of the state.”

District Judge Neale Thomas told him: “It is necessary to remand you into custody until March 3.”

Dighton faces seven charges of attempted murder, assault of an emergency worker, assault, arson, criminal damage, possession of offensive weapon and possession of a knife/bladed article.

Concern

Following the incident, Chief Superintendent Stephen Jones, of South Wales Police, said officers showed “great bravery”.

He said: “I wish to thank the local community and the wider public for their support and concern for the officers involved.

“Our officers showed great bravery and quick thinking during the altercation, and, despite being understandably shaken, I am very glad to report that none of the officers involved sustained any major injuries.”

