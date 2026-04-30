Man fined for fishing illegally on the River Teifi

A man has been fined by the court after fishing illegally on the River Teifi near Newcastle Emlyn.

Peter Clarke, of Newcastle Emlyn, pleaded guilty after being caught fishing without the correct licence and permission. His case was heard at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on 17 April 2026 in his absence.

The court heard that on 18 September 2025, Mr Clarke was seen fishing with a rod and line on a privately owned stretch of the River Teifi near Dol Wyber.

He did not have a valid rod licence and was not a member of the local angling club that owns the fishing rights at that location.

Fishing laws are in place to protect rivers, wildlife and fish stocks, and anyone fishing must have the correct licence and permission before they begin.

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) enforcement officers were carrying out routine patrols in the area when they noticed Mr Clarke walking towards the river. When officers approached him, he was reeling a fishing lure out of the water.

Mr Clarke later confirmed that he did not hold a fishing licence and did not have permission to fish there. Fishing equipment was seized at the scene.

The court found Mr Clarke guilty of fishing without a valid rod licence and of attempting to fish in waters where he had no legal right to do so.

Mr Clarke was ordered to pay a fine of £1,100, along with £1,375 towards prosecution and investigation costs and a victim surcharge of £440. This brings the total amount payable to £2,915. A collection order was made, requiring the full amount to be paid within 28 days.

Rhodri Thomas, Natural Resources Wales enforcement officer, said: “Fishing laws are in place to protect our rivers, fish stocks and wildlife. Ignoring these rules can damage the environment and fairness for people who fish legally. Everyone who fishes must make sure they have the correct licence and permission before they start.”

NRW is reminding anglers that both a valid fishing licence and the correct landowner or club permission are required before fishing, and that enforcement checks take place regularly across Wales.

More information can be found on NRW’s website.