Man fined over illegal fishing on Afon Tryweryn

A man from Gwynedd has been fined a total of £716 after being caught fishing illegally on the Afon Tryweryn.

On the afternoon of 10 May 2023, Natural Resources Wales (NRW) Enforcement Officers were carrying out planned patrols of Llyn Trawsfynydd and Llyn Tegid to ensure anglers were following the law.

While patrolling, officers came across Mr David Evans, 50, of Cysgod Y Coleg, Bala, fishing on the Afon Tryweryn without a valid fishing rod licence. When questioned, he admitted to fishing illegally.

The case was heard at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court on 24 July 2025. The man did not enter a plea and was found guilty in his absence. He was fined £440, ordered to pay £100 in costs to NRW, and a £176 victim surcharge – making a total of £716.

Fishing without a valid licence is a criminal offence. A rod fishing licence helps fund vital work to protect and improve fish stocks and habitats across Wales.

“Unfair”

Euros Jones, NRW Operations Manager for North West Wales, said: “Fishing without a licence is unfair to the many anglers who follow the rules and pay to fish legally. Licence fees are reinvested into protecting fish stocks, improving habitats, and ensuring healthy rivers for everyone to enjoy.

“Our enforcement patrols help deter illegal fishing and protect our natural resources. This case is a reminder that anyone fishing without the right licence risks a substantial fine.”

Anyone who sees or suspects illegal fishing activity can report it to NRW by calling its 24 hour incident line on 03000 65 3000 or online at naturalresources.wales/reportit

To buy a rod licence, visit naturalresources.wales/rodlicence

