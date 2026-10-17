Man found dead in reservoir still unidentified two years on

Nation.Cymru

Police have renewed an appeal to identify a man whose body was found in a reservoir two years ago.

The man was discovered by a dog walker at Claerwen Reservoir in Powys on October 17, 2024, wearing a black, extra-large Zone 3 Agile wetsuit.

Officers estimated he could have been in the water for up to 12 weeks.

Despite checks of DNA, fingerprint and dental records, enquiries with every UK police force and appeals overseas through Interpol, his identity remains unknown.

Detective Inspector Anthea Ponting, who has led the Dyfed-Powys Police investigation, said: “This is a highly unusual situation in that two years have passed and we are still no closer to knowing who this person is.”

Investigators worked with Face Lab at Liverpool John Moores University to produce a digital facial reconstruction in the hope that someone would recognise him.

The man was estimated to be between 30 and 60 years old, around 6ft tall and weighing between 91.5kg and 99.5kg. He was described as being of white European descent.

The facial reconstruction identified protruding teeth, a left-sided crossbite, a rounded chin, a square jawline and a downturned nose.

He had no distinguishing scars or tattoos. No other clothing, jewellery or means of transport were found in the area.

DI Ponting said previous appeals had prompted information from the public, but none had led to his identification.

“Someone must know who this man is,” she said.

“Maybe you recognise him from the digital image, or maybe you visited Claerwen Reservoir and saw something that stands out in your mind – whatever it is, it might help to progress our enquiries.

“Our ultimate aim is to identify this man so we can return him to his family or loved ones so he can be laid to rest appropriately.”

Police want to hear from anyone who visited the reservoir between July and October 18, 2024, and saw anything that could help. They are also asking people to consider whether they know someone matching the description who has not been seen for some time.

Information can be submitted through the police appeal portal, by emailing [email protected] or calling 101.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

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